    Military Voluntarism

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Chief of the Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Jodi J. Daniels, thanks the Soldiers from 311 ESC, the Recruiters from the Los Angeles battalion, and cadets from UCLA for their commitment to community service during a volunteering drive at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall.
    The volunteering drive centered around current and future Soldiers connecting with organizations who need volunteers for the communities of veterans they serve in and around Los Angeles County.
    The goal is to have Soldiers, active, part-time, and retired “pay it forward,” by giving a bit of their time to help out those who came before us, preserving our long history of selfless service. 
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe)
    @usarmyreserve @chiefofarmyreserve @304th_sustainment_brigade @653rd_regional_support_group_ @79thtsc @ucla @ucla.army.rotc @uclaveterans
    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871819
    VIRIN: 230123-A-PK275-666
    Filename: DOD_109429207
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    This work, Military Voluntarism, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

