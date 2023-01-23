Military Voluntarism

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of the Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Jodi J. Daniels, thanks the Soldiers from 311 ESC, the Recruiters from the Los Angeles battalion, and cadets from UCLA for their commitment to community service during a volunteering drive at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall.

.

The volunteering drive centered around current and future Soldiers connecting with organizations who need volunteers for the communities of veterans they serve in and around Los Angeles County.

.

The goal is to have Soldiers, active, part-time, and retired “pay it forward,” by giving a bit of their time to help out those who came before us, preserving our long history of selfless service.

.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe)

.

@usarmyreserve @chiefofarmyreserve @304th_sustainment_brigade @653rd_regional_support_group_ @79thtsc @ucla @ucla.army.rotc @uclaveterans

.

.

#soldiers #USArmyReserves #usarmy #citizensoldier #goarmy #USArmyReserves #goarmy #volunteer #veterans #ucla #vale