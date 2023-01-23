Chief of the Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Jodi J. Daniels, thanks the Soldiers from 311 ESC, the Recruiters from the Los Angeles battalion, and cadets from UCLA for their commitment to community service during a volunteering drive at the Bob Hope Patriotic Hall.
.
The volunteering drive centered around current and future Soldiers connecting with organizations who need volunteers for the communities of veterans they serve in and around Los Angeles County.
.
The goal is to have Soldiers, active, part-time, and retired “pay it forward,” by giving a bit of their time to help out those who came before us, preserving our long history of selfless service.
.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe)
.
@usarmyreserve @chiefofarmyreserve @304th_sustainment_brigade @653rd_regional_support_group_ @79thtsc @ucla @ucla.army.rotc @uclaveterans
.
.
#soldiers #USArmyReserves #usarmy #citizensoldier #goarmy #USArmyReserves #goarmy #volunteer #veterans #ucla #vale
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871819
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-PK275-666
|Filename:
|DOD_109429207
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Voluntarism, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT