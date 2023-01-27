MacDill's defenders ready for emergency response

The 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light weapons training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 20:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871812
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109428687
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
