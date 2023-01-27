U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force, participate in a Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Oahu, Hawaii, Jan. 6 -20, 2023. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 19:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871806
|VIRIN:
|230127-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109428630
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RUTEX 23.1, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT