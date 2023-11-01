Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of 1st Radio Battalion

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a function check on an odin sphere during a preventative maintenance inspection at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 11, 2023. Signals intelligence system administrators support the transmission and receiving of special intelligence via various hardware and software systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871804
    VIRIN: 230111-M-LO557-2001
    Filename: DOD_109428628
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Marines
    1st Radio Battalion
    I MIG
    Odin Sphere
    signals intelligence system administrator
    signit

