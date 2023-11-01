U.S. Marines with 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a function check on an odin sphere during a preventative maintenance inspection at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 11, 2023. Signals intelligence system administrators support the transmission and receiving of special intelligence via various hardware and software systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871804
|VIRIN:
|230111-M-LO557-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109428628
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Faces of 1st Radio Battalion, by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT