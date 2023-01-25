Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO CERTEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a 1st ANGLICO certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 24-25, 2023. The 1st ANGLICO CERTEX assesses firepower control teams across a broad spectrum of mission sets and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 18:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    1st ANGLICO
    1st ANGLICO CERTEX

