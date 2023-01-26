Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 23-1 B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Maintenance crews prepare EA-18G Growlers, F-22 Raptors, and Typhoons for takeoff during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 12:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871801
    VIRIN: 230126-F-CN281-1001
    Filename: DOD_109428620
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 B-roll Package, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    F-22 Raptor
    169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Red Flag Nellis
    Red Flag 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT