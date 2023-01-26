Maintenance crews prepare EA-18G Growlers, F-22 Raptors, and Typhoons for takeoff during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)
|01.26.2023
|01.28.2023 12:53
|B-Roll
|871801
|230126-F-CN281-1001
|DOD_109428620
|00:05:11
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|3
|3
This work, Red Flag 23-1 B-roll Package, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
