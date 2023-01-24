Red Flag 23-1 Takeoffs

Takeoffs during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, January 24, 2023. Participating aircraft included the B-52H Stratofortress, F-22, F-35, F-16 and EA-18G Growler.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871800
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-LD225-981
|Filename:
|DOD_109428616
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
