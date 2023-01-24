Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 23-1 Takeoffs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Takeoffs during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, January 24, 2023. Participating aircraft included the B-52H Stratofortress, F-22, F-35, F-16 and EA-18G Growler.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871800
    VIRIN: 230124-F-LD225-981
    Filename: DOD_109428616
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 Takeoffs, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Red Flag
    Nellis
    Allied Partners
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT