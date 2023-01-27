Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Interacting with Partner Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade engage with role-player partner security forces during a validation exercise at Fort Benning, Ga., Jan. 27. The validation exercise certifies advisors' ability to advise foreign military partners during combat operations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871797
    VIRIN: 230127-A-JZ147-006
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109428509
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Interacting with Partner Force, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT