Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade engage with role-player enemy forces during a validation exercise at Fort Benning, Ga., Jan. 27. The validation exercise certifies advisors' ability to advise foreign military partners during combat operations. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871795
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-JZ147-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109428490
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Brigade VALEX Complex Attack, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
