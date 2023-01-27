Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen train in cold-water immersion at Fort McCoy as part of Air-Force-led Cold-Weather Operations Course, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Airman with an Air National Guard security forces unit takes the plunge for cold-water immersion Jan. 27, 2023, as part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides cold-water immersion, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871793
    VIRIN: 230127-A-OK556-410
    Filename: DOD_109428465
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training
    Cold-Weather Operations Course
    cold-water immersion training

