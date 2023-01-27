Airmen train in cold-water immersion at Fort McCoy as part of Air-Force-led Cold-Weather Operations Course, Part I

An Airman with an Air National Guard security forces unit takes the plunge for cold-water immersion Jan. 27, 2023, as part of a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen are participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides cold-water immersion, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more. Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training. Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|01.27.2023
|01.27.2023 16:55
|B-Roll
|871788
|230127-A-OK556-332
|DOD_109428380
|00:00:45
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
