White House Lead Pipe Summit
12:00 PM - Welcome remarks from Mitch Landrieu
12:05 PM - "Lead Service Line Accelerators" panel
12:45 PM - "Lead First Communities" panel
1:25 PM - "Partnerships on Lead" panel
2:05 PM - A conversation with Vice President Harris and EPA Admin. Michael Regan
2:35 PM - Closing remarks from Vice President Harris
The White House
|01.27.2023
|01.27.2023 17:17
|Briefings
|871782
|DOD_109428233
|00:35:48
|DC, US
|0
|0
