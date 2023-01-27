Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White House Lead Pipe Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    White House Lead Pipe Summit

    12:00 PM - Welcome remarks from Mitch Landrieu

    12:05 PM - "Lead Service Line Accelerators" panel

    12:45 PM - "Lead First Communities" panel

    1:25 PM - "Partnerships on Lead" panel

    2:05 PM - A conversation with Vice President Harris and EPA Admin. Michael Regan

    2:35 PM - Closing remarks from Vice President Harris

    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871782
    Filename: DOD_109428233
    Length: 00:35:48
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House Lead Pipe Summit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    White House Lead Pipe Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT