Big Red One Year of the NCO Teaser Video

The 1st Infantry Division announces the Big Red One Year of the NCO on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 16, 2023. The Big Red One Year of the NCO is a year-long celebration of the Division’s non-commissioned officers that will foster leader development, enhance unit esprit-de-corps and morale through a series of events that recognize non-commissioned officers and their formations for their actions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)