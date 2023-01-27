The 1st Infantry Division announces the Big Red One Year of the NCO on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 16, 2023. The Big Red One Year of the NCO is a year-long celebration of the Division’s non-commissioned officers that will foster leader development, enhance unit esprit-de-corps and morale through a series of events that recognize non-commissioned officers and their formations for their actions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871776
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-ZL723-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109428202
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One Year of the NCO Teaser Video, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT