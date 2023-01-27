Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Red One Year of the NCO Teaser Video

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division announces the Big Red One Year of the NCO on Fort Riley, Kansas, Feb. 16, 2023. The Big Red One Year of the NCO is a year-long celebration of the Division’s non-commissioned officers that will foster leader development, enhance unit esprit-de-corps and morale through a series of events that recognize non-commissioned officers and their formations for their actions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871776
    VIRIN: 230127-A-ZL723-001
    Filename: DOD_109428202
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, Big Red One Year of the NCO Teaser Video, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Year of the NCO
    1st Infantry Division
    1NCO
    Big Red One Year of the NCO

