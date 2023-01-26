Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Sgt. Ryan Rey Devaga

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    #WhyIServe

    Sgt. Ryan Rey Devega started his career as an air defender nearly five years ago. He has since been assigned to the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 5th Battalion 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment as MOS #14P - (Air and Missile Defense Crewmember), Fires Center of Excellence and US Army Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

    He lists "blowing things up" as one of the highlights as why he decided to serve in the U.S. Army.

    Watch as he tells his story and participates in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise #CALFEX on Fort Sill.

    Facts: The Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) Intercept Land-based Phalanx Weapon System (LPWS) program evolved from the operational success of the C-RAM system-of-systems effort in theater. It transitioned to an acquisition program to provide counter-RAM protection to the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC)/Avenger Battalions, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment and 2nd Battalion, 44th ADA Regiment. C-RAM Intercept LPWS provides IFPC/Avenger battalions with the ability to defend against and defeat enduring Indirect Fire (IDF) threats.

    #ada #firsttofire #cram #patriot #ftsill

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 15:08
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    TAGS

