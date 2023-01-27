Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    437th Airlift Wing Integrates with Bomber Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    01.27.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    437th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew integrate with a bomber task mission at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 20, 2022. C-17s are able to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, enabling agile combat employment in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871772
    VIRIN: 230127-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_109428133
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Globemaster
    B-52
    ACE
    Mobility
    437th Airlift Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    15AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT