    Moody Bridge Chat:Spirituality for Resilience

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command's January Bridge Chat is Spirituality for Resilience. Resiliency is the ability to withstand and bounce back from life's obstacles. Having a strong spiritual core aids in being a well-rounded Airman, all while bolstering individual resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871768
    VIRIN: 230127-F-BU839-1001
    Filename: DOD_109428060
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody Bridge Chat:Spirituality for Resilience, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Spirituality
    15th Air Force
    Bridge Chat
    Moody Bridge Chat

