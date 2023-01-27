Moody Bridge Chat:Spirituality for Resilience

Air Combat Command's January Bridge Chat is Spirituality for Resilience. Resiliency is the ability to withstand and bounce back from life's obstacles. Having a strong spiritual core aids in being a well-rounded Airman, all while bolstering individual resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
