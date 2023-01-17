Moody trains with NATO partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Throughout the month of January, the 41st Rescue Squadron, 74th Fighter Squadron and 75th FS trained with joint terminal attack controller allies from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery stationed in the United Kingdom. During the visit, the units strengthened their joint skills and honed in on interoperability. From tactics to techniques the allies embraced one another’s practices and procedures to further build on an already solid foundation, ensuring our partnership is able to endure any future endeavor as a team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)