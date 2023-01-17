Throughout the month of January, the 41st Rescue Squadron, 74th Fighter Squadron and 75th FS trained with joint terminal attack controller allies from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery stationed in the United Kingdom. During the visit, the units strengthened their joint skills and honed in on interoperability. From tactics to techniques the allies embraced one another’s practices and procedures to further build on an already solid foundation, ensuring our partnership is able to endure any future endeavor as a team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871767
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109428031
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody trains with NATO partners, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody Air Force Base
75th FS
23d Wing
74th FS
4th Regiment Royal Artillery
