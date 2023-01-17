Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody trains with NATO partners

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Throughout the month of January, the 41st Rescue Squadron, 74th Fighter Squadron and 75th FS trained with joint terminal attack controller allies from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery stationed in the United Kingdom. During the visit, the units strengthened their joint skills and honed in on interoperability. From tactics to techniques the allies embraced one another’s practices and procedures to further build on an already solid foundation, ensuring our partnership is able to endure any future endeavor as a team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

