    2nd Battalion, 1st Marines conduct Raid Leaders Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, complete a simulated night raid during Raid Leaders Course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2023. The course is two weeks long and is comprised of marksmanship shooting, weapon manipulation, close-quarter tactics and room clearing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871764
    VIRIN: 230119-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109427929
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines conduct Raid Leaders Course, by LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Raid
    1st MARDIV
    2nd Battalion 1st Marines
    Raid Leaders Course
    EOTG

