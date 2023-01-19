U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, complete a simulated night raid during Raid Leaders Course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2023. The course is two weeks long and is comprised of marksmanship shooting, weapon manipulation, close-quarter tactics and room clearing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871764
|VIRIN:
|230119-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109427929
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines conduct Raid Leaders Course, by LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
