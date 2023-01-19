2nd Battalion, 1st Marines conduct Raid Leaders Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, complete a simulated night raid during Raid Leaders Course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 18, 2023. The course is two weeks long and is comprised of marksmanship shooting, weapon manipulation, close-quarter tactics and room clearing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)