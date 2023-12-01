Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R-2515 Airspace Briefing

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Since 1942, R-2515 has seen virtually every major milestone achievement in both manned and unmanned flight. From breaking the sound barrier and development of spacecraft, to the dawn of unmanned systems deployed today, R-2515 remains the premiere airspace, supporting Developmental Test and Evaluation for the United States Air Force.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 13:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871763
    VIRIN: 230112-F-DG623-0001
    Filename: DOD_109427912
    Length: 00:11:18
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    briefing
    airspace
    air force
    training
    r-2515
    users brief

