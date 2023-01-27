Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Industry Days 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    More than 2,000 small business, academic and government officials gathered Jan. 24-26 in San Antonio for Innovation Industry Days, a networking and educational event designed to boost collaboration and identify solutions to Department of the Air Force problems.

    Location: US

