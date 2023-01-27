Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172nd Airman responds to attacks in Kabul

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Jayde Sharp, a flight nurse assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, was assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron during the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. Sharp, who was deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge, was one of the many military members who responded to the mass casualty event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871756
    VIRIN: 230127-Z-F3926-1008
    Filename: DOD_109427694
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Airman responds to attacks in Kabul, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    ANG
    AES
    Flight Nurse
    Aeromedical Evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT