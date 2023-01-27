172nd Airman responds to attacks in Kabul

Maj. Jayde Sharp, a flight nurse assigned to the 183rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, was assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron during the Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. Sharp, who was deployed in support of Operation Allies Refuge, was one of the many military members who responded to the mass casualty event.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871756
|VIRIN:
|230127-Z-F3926-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_109427694
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
