39th BEB Exercise Bull Fury

Soldiers assigned to the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the Romanian 96th Engineer Battalion and the Dutch 11th Engineer Company conduct Exercise Bull Fury from Jan. 15-18, 2023, in Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)