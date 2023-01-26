The Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC-1150) moored at Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, MA on Jan. 26, 2023. The Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) is designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871752
|VIRIN:
|230126-G-HT254-065
|Filename:
|DOD_109427520
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC William Chadwick B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
