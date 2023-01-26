Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC William Chadwick B-Roll

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The Coast Guard Cutter William Chadwick (WPC-1150) moored at Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, MA on Jan. 26, 2023. The Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) is designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871752
    VIRIN: 230126-G-HT254-065
    Filename: DOD_109427520
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC William Chadwick B-Roll, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    new england
    FRC
    fast response cutter

