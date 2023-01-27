The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care when: relocating to another assignment; returning from deployment; transitioning from active duty to reserve component or reserve component to active duty; preparing to leave military service; any other time they need a new mental health provider or need a provider for the first time. inTransition coaches are skilled counselors who understand military culture and who maintain privacy and confidentiality. inTransition services are available to ALL military members regardless of length of service or discharge status and there is NO expiration date to enroll. Learn more: https://health.mil/intransition
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871737
|VIRIN:
|230127-O-D0202-751
|Filename:
|DOD_109427258
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, inTransition - Connecting, Coaching, Empowering, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT