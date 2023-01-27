Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    inTransition - Connecting, Coaching, Empowering

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency inTransition program is a free, confidential program that offers specialized coaching and assistance for active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, veterans and retirees who need access to mental health care when: relocating to another assignment; returning from deployment; transitioning from active duty to reserve component or reserve component to active duty; preparing to leave military service; any other time they need a new mental health provider or need a provider for the first time. inTransition coaches are skilled counselors who understand military culture and who maintain privacy and confidentiality. inTransition services are available to ALL military members regardless of length of service or discharge status and there is NO expiration date to enroll. Learn more: https://health.mil/intransition

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 11:17
    TAGS

    mental health
    behavioral health
    mental health care
    DHA
    inTransition

