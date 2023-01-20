Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Transportation School trains the trainers in Master Driver Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Transportation School instructors prepare Department of the Army Soldiers and civilians to develop, maintain and manage a driver's training program through the methodology of experiential learning.

    Video shows vehicle control lanes with drivers maneuvering LMTVs and HMMWVs through cones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871733
    VIRIN: 230120-O-WA652-113
    Filename: DOD_109427227
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Transportation School trains the trainers in Master Driver Course, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    ARMY
    Transportation Corps
    experiential learning
    Vehicle Control Lanes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT