Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    A gun team from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, set up a M119 howitzer during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 25, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871728
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-GS745-2000
    Filename: DOD_109427187
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment demonstrates capabilities at Northern Strike 23-1, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT