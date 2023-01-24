Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Field Artillery Regiment prepares for sling load training

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, secure and prepare the M119 howitzer for sling load operations with a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 24, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871727
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-GS745-2000
    Filename: DOD_109427180
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment prepares for sling load training, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 23

