120th Field Artillery Regiment prepares for sling load training

Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, secure and prepare the M119 howitzer for sling load operations with a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 24, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871727
|VIRIN:
|230124-Z-GS745-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_109427180
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
