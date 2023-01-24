120th Field Artillery Regiment prepares for sling load training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, secure and prepare the M119 howitzer for sling load operations with a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 24, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)