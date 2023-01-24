165th ASOS extracted from Townsend Bombing Range by HH-60G Pave Hawk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force special warfare airmen from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, were transported in a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 920th Rescue Wing, Air Force Reserves, to Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. These Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) worked as sensing and effects teams in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. Sunshine Rescue is a National Guard Bureau special focused event hosted by the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center that trains Airmen on leading-edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)