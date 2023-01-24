165th ASOS extracted from Townsend Bombing Range by HH-60G Pave Hawk

U.S. Air Force special warfare airmen from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, were transported in a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 920th Rescue Wing, Air Force Reserves, to Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. These Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) worked as sensing and effects teams in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. Sunshine Rescue is a National Guard Bureau special focused event hosted by the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center that trains Airmen on leading-edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
