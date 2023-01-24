Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th ASOS extracted from Townsend Bombing Range by HH-60G Pave Hawk

    TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force special warfare airmen from the 165th Air Support Operations Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, were transported in a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 920th Rescue Wing, Air Force Reserves, to Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, during exercise Sunshine Rescue Jan. 24, 2023. These Tactical Control Party Airmen (TACP) worked as sensing and effects teams in a simulated austere environment to collect intelligence and report unique ground objects and threats to command and control via voice and digital communication platforms. Sunshine Rescue is a National Guard Bureau special focused event hosted by the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center that trains Airmen on leading-edge Combat Search and Rescue capabilities for next generation war fighting. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871726
    VIRIN: 230124-Z-PJ280-4001
    Filename: DOD_109427179
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TOWNSEND BOMBING RANGE, GA, US

    This work, 165th ASOS extracted from Townsend Bombing Range by HH-60G Pave Hawk, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Combat Search and Rescue
    ASOS
    Air Dominance Center
    Sunshine Rescue

