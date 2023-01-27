Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biomedical Sciences Corps recognized at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2023

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Although the Biomedical Sciences Corps has a small presence at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, these medical professionals have a huge impact on the health and wellness of Service Members, Retirees and their families. Thanks to the Biomedical Sciences Corps members for their continued contributions to Military Medicine. Video includes interviews with U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Genualdi, a podiatric surgeon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and native of Plant City, Florida; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Scott, an orthopaedic physician assistant and native of Hermon, Maine.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 09:25
