Biomedical Sciences Corps recognized at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Although the Biomedical Sciences Corps has a small presence at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, these medical professionals have a huge impact on the health and wellness of Service Members, Retirees and their families. Thanks to the Biomedical Sciences Corps members for their continued contributions to Military Medicine. Video includes interviews with U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Genualdi, a podiatric surgeon at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and native of Plant City, Florida; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Scott, an orthopaedic physician assistant and native of Hermon, Maine.