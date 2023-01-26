101st Airborne (Air Assault) Stress Shoot in Romania

Soldiers in 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a stress shoot event at a forward operating basein Romania on Jan. 26, 2023. The event started off with multiple exercises, then a 100 meter carry of a team member, finalized with 15 shots each in the prone, kneeling, and standing position to show soldiers what its like to try in hit targets when they are extremely fatigued and have a extremely elevated heart rate.
