Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne (Air Assault) Stress Shoot in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BABADAG TRAINING AREA, ROMANIA

    01.26.2023

    Video by Pfc. Matthew Wantroba 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers in 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a stress shoot event at a forward operating basein Romania on Jan. 26, 2023. The event started off with multiple exercises, then a 100 meter carry of a team member, finalized with 15 shots each in the prone, kneeling, and standing position to show soldiers what its like to try in hit targets when they are extremely fatigued and have a extremely elevated heart rate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 09:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871716
    VIRIN: 230127-A-QL286-1001
    Filename: DOD_109427030
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: BABADAG TRAINING AREA, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne (Air Assault) Stress Shoot in Romania, by PFC Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    2BCT
    101st
    StressShoot
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT