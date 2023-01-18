Apply for Your PACT Act Benefits Now

If you served in the Vietnam, Gulf War, or Post-9/11 eras, you may now be eligible for expanded benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. A new law, known as the PACT Act, provides disability compensation, health care, free toxic exposure screenings, and more to Veterans who were exposed to toxins during their military service. VA will begin processing all PACT Act-related claims on January 1, 2023.
For more information about PACT Act, and to learn how to file a claim, visit www.VA.gov/PACT.
If Veterans, family members, caregivers, or survivors have questions about PACT Act and wish to speak with someone to help, they may call 1-800-MyVA411 at any time.
Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
