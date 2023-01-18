Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apply for Your PACT Act Benefits Now

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    If you served in the Vietnam, Gulf War, or Post-9/11 eras, you may now be eligible for expanded benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. A new law, known as the PACT Act, provides disability compensation, health care, free toxic exposure screenings, and more to Veterans who were exposed to toxins during their military service. VA will begin processing all PACT Act-related claims on January 1, 2023.

    For more information about PACT Act, and to learn how to file a claim, visit www.VA.gov/PACT.

    If Veterans, family members, caregivers, or survivors have questions about PACT Act and wish to speak with someone to help, they may call 1-800-MyVA411 at any time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 08:12
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    benefits
    Veterans
    Veterans Benefits Administration
    Veterans Administration
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs

