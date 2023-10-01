Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Europe OHA Survey message

    GERMANY

    01.10.2023

    Video by Danny Vaughn 

    Visual Information Services Europe (VISE)

    IMCOM-Europe CSM Christopher Truchon encourages all eligible Soldiers and family members to participate in the 2023 OHA survey, now through March 31.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 07:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871705
    VIRIN: 230110-O-PX604-692
    Filename: DOD_109426955
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: DE

    Housing
    IMCOM-Europe
    OHA
    StrongerTogether

