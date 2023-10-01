378th AEW Conducts Hot Pit Refueling During Agile Phoenix 23.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct hot pit refueling operations, during an off-station agile combat employment training exercise Jan. 10, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th AEW conducted this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to assess and ensure ACE and rapid unit maneuverability capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)