U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct hot pit refueling operations, during an off-station agile combat employment training exercise Jan. 10, 2023 at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th AEW conducted this exercise in coordination with the Royal Saudi Air Force to assess and ensure ACE and rapid unit maneuverability capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 07:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871703
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-FT779-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109426943
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 378th AEW Conducts Hot Pit Refueling During Agile Phoenix 23.2, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT