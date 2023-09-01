378th AEW Arrives for Agile Phoenix 23.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing arrive at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)