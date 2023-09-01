Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th AEW Arrives for Agile Phoenix 23.2

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing arrive at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for an off-station agile combat employment training exercise, Jan. 9, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this exercise in coordination with Royal Saudi Air Force partners to further cultivate a resolute partnership, ensure air defense capabilities and deter regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871700
    VIRIN: 230109-F-FT779-3001
    Filename: DOD_109426838
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: SA

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. AFCENT
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

