Preparing to jump

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct sustained airborne training with Italian Army paratroopers assigned to the 4th Alpini Regiment in Caserma Duca, Verona, Italy, Jan. 25, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2023 02:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871697
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109426723
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|VERONA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
