    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 100: OPSEC evolves with the times

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    While Operations Security is as old as warfare, the expansion of the virtual information space has presented new challenges. “No, it may not deal with classified, but it certainly deals with sensitive information and indicators that will enable an enemy, an adversary, or even a competitor in modern terms, to be successful in diminishing our operations or mission success,” said Jeff Jeghers, Director of Information Protection for the Digital Directorate at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts. Jeghers joined with Patrick Dolan, B-52 Division Security Chief, Mark Collins, AFMC Operations Security Program Manager and Hallie Filson, a Palace Acquire intern fresh from a rotation with the Bombers Directorate, on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to discuss developments in OPSEC. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    USAF; AFLCMC; AFMC; OPSEC; Operations Security

