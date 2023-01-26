AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 100: OPSEC evolves with the times

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871688" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While Operations Security is as old as warfare, the expansion of the virtual information space has presented new challenges. “No, it may not deal with classified, but it certainly deals with sensitive information and indicators that will enable an enemy, an adversary, or even a competitor in modern terms, to be successful in diminishing our operations or mission success,” said Jeff Jeghers, Director of Information Protection for the Digital Directorate at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts. Jeghers joined with Patrick Dolan, B-52 Division Security Chief, Mark Collins, AFMC Operations Security Program Manager and Hallie Filson, a Palace Acquire intern fresh from a rotation with the Bombers Directorate, on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to discuss developments in OPSEC. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)