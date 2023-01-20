U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49, conduct aerial gunnery live fire training on Jan. 20, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The live fire training required aircrews to successfully engage simulated targets with the GAU-17 gatling gun, the M-2 .50 cal. machine gun, and low-collateral M151, H843, H842, and M282 multi-purpose penetrator warheads, while piloting UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 22:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871681
|VIRIN:
|012022-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109426281
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
MAG-49's Flight of the Valkyries
