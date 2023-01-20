Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-49's Flight of the Valkyries

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49, conduct aerial gunnery live fire training on Jan. 20, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The live fire training required aircrews to successfully engage simulated targets with the GAU-17 gatling gun, the M-2 .50 cal. machine gun, and low-collateral M151, H843, H842, and M282 multi-purpose penetrator warheads, while piloting UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 22:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871681
    VIRIN: 012022-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_109426281
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-49's Flight of the Valkyries, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    live-fire exercise
    U.S. Marine Corps
    JB MDL
    U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve
    Marine Aircraft Group 49

