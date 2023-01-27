Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 27, 2023

    JAPAN

    01.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: 51st fighters from Osan Air Base undergo a Next Generation Aircrew Protection training, U.S. Marines reactivate Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and the U.S. Army works with the Republic of Korea Army conduct combined CBRN training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 21:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871677
    VIRIN: 230127-F-FY105-575
    Filename: DOD_109426210
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Korea
    CBRN
    OSAN
    Reactivation
    Camp Blaz
    NGAP

