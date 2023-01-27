Pacific News: January 27, 2023

On this Pacific News: 51st fighters from Osan Air Base undergo a Next Generation Aircrew Protection training, U.S. Marines reactivate Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and the U.S. Army works with the Republic of Korea Army conduct combined CBRN training
