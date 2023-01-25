U.S. Coast Guard participates in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s fast response cutters USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) participate in a joint ship display during the reactivation and naming ceremony for U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz off Asan Beach, Guam, on Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps have a history of working together dating back nearly 80 years when Coast Guard members drove the landing craft that brought the III Amphibious Corps shore in 1944 to retake the island from Imperial Japanese Forces in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)