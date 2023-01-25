Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony in Guam

    GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s fast response cutters USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) participate in a joint ship display during the reactivation and naming ceremony for U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz off Asan Beach, Guam, on Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps have a history of working together dating back nearly 80 years when Coast Guard members drove the landing craft that brought the III Amphibious Corps shore in 1944 to retake the island from Imperial Japanese Forces in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Location: GU

    Guam
    WPC 1143
    WPC 1139
    Camp Blaz
    Forces Micronesia

