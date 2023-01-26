Sparking Innovation: Parasim, the Upgraded Free Fall Simulator

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The road to Spark Tank 2023 begins! This means the FY23 Airman Pitch Process has begun where Units and Squadrons can pitch the next great innovative idea for facilitation help, funding, resources, etc on Edwards Air Force Base. For inspiration, take a look at one successful idea: the 412 OSS upgraded free fall simulator, Parasim.