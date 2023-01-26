Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparking Innovation: Parasim, the Upgraded Free Fall Simulator

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The road to Spark Tank 2023 begins! This means the FY23 Airman Pitch Process has begun where Units and Squadrons can pitch the next great innovative idea for facilitation help, funding, resources, etc on Edwards Air Force Base. For inspiration, take a look at one successful idea: the 412 OSS upgraded free fall simulator, Parasim.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 20:45
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    TAGS

    sere
    funding
    air force
    innovation
    innovate
    spark tank

