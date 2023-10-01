R-2508 Airspace Users Briefing

The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, National Training Center Fort Erwin, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 20:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871673
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-DG623-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109426009
|Length:
|00:18:56
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
