Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    R-2508 Airspace Users Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The R-2508 Complex includes all the airspace and associated land presently used and managed by the three principal military activities in the Upper Mojave Desert region: Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, National Training Center Fort Erwin, Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 20:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 871673
    VIRIN: 230110-F-DG623-5001
    Filename: DOD_109426009
    Length: 00:18:56
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, R-2508 Airspace Users Briefing, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    brief
    airforce
    airspace
    training
    r-2508
    users brief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT