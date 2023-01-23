B-Roll of a team of soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, hook a M119 howitzer to a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, while conducting a sling load during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871672
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-SB302-510
|Filename:
|DOD_109425985
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Strike 23-1 Sling Load Operations B-Roll, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT