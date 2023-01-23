Northern Strike 23-1: 147th Aviation Regiment, 120th Field Artillery Regiment conduct sling loads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871671" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A team of soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, hook a M119 howitzer to a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, while conducting a sling load during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)