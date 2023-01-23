Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike 23-1: 147th Aviation Regiment, 120th Field Artillery Regiment conduct sling loads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    A team of soldiers from the 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, hook a M119 howitzer to a UH-60 Blackhawk from the 1-147th Aviation Regiment, Michigan National Guard, while conducting a sling load during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Grayling Army Airfield, Mich. Northern Strike’s winter iteration serves as a cost effective way for units across the Department of Defense to conduct cold-weather, joint all-domain operations. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 19:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871671
    VIRIN: 230123-F-SB302-332
    Filename: DOD_109425984
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 23-1: 147th Aviation Regiment, 120th Field Artillery Regiment conduct sling loads, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Wisconsin National Guard
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    120th Field Artillery Regiment
    Northern Strike 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT