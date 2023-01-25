60 in 60: Mobility Warriors re-familiarize themselves with M-4 rifle Vertical Format

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from across the wing will re-familiarize themselves with the M4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California.



Currently, more than 1,890 active-duty Airmen are scheduled to participate in the initial stages of Ready Airmen Training, a readiness training requirement from Air Force leadership in line with the new deployment model, Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN).