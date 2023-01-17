Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Sasebo Tasting Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    Kat Yanez, USO Sasebo programs Specialist, debuts "The Tasting Hour" an updated and themed version of full belly Friday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 19:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871668
    VIRIN: 230118-N-CZ009-0001
    Filename: DOD_109425939
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Sasebo Tasting Hour, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    community
    CFAS Sasebo
    USO Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT