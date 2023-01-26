Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Mobility Warriors re-familiarize themselves with M-4 rifle

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the wing will re-familiarize themselves with the M4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Currently, more than 1,890 active-duty Airmen are scheduled to participate in the initial stages of Ready Airmen Training, a readiness training requirement from Air Force leadership in line with the new deployment model, Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN).

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Mobility Warriors re-familiarize themselves with M-4 rifle, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4
    CATM
    Rifle
    RAT
    AFFORGEN

