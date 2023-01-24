2nd Lt. Ken Ly - 649th Engineering Company Responds to California Floods

2nd Lt. Ken Ly, a platoon leader with the California Army National Guard’s 649th Engineering Company talks about his team’s response to California’s recent floods. Cal Guard's 649th Engineer Company removed over 15,000 cubic yards of debris from the San Ysidro Creek at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito, Calif. (video by David J. Loeffler / Public Affairs California National Guard).
