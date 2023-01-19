Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF JoAnn S. Bass Visits Team Fairchild

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses Team Fairchild during an all call at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass spoke about her 2023 key priorities including people, readiness and culture, while accelerating change to stay ahead of the United States' adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871657
    VIRIN: 230119-F-XR671-843
    Filename: DOD_109425705
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF JoAnn S. Bass Visits Team Fairchild, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    CMSAF
    92 ARW
    Chief Bass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT