CMSAF JoAnn S. Bass Visits Team Fairchild

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses Team Fairchild during an all call at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 19, 2023. Chief Bass spoke about her 2023 key priorities including people, readiness and culture, while accelerating change to stay ahead of the United States' adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)