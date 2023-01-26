The 1st Special Operations Wing serves to provide specialized airpower Any Time, Any Place. The updated mission video serves to communicate the 1 SOW mission and realign with commander's intent. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Bailey Wyman)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 19:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871648
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-FC829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109425565
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Operations Wing Mission Video, by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT