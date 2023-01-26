Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Special Operations Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Airman Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 1st Special Operations Wing serves to provide specialized airpower Any Time, Any Place. The updated mission video serves to communicate the 1 SOW mission and realign with commander's intent. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Bailey Wyman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871648
    VIRIN: 230126-F-FC829-1001
    Filename: DOD_109425565
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Special Operations Wing Mission Video, by Amn Bailey Wyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT