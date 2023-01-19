Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aubrey O'Sullivan's battle with Reducing Body Myopathy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey and Airman 1st Class Shelby Rapert

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    4-year-old Aubrey O'Sullivan and her family are continually battling and looking for a cure for her rare terminal disease called Reducing Body Myopathy. With an active duty father stationed at Scott, and prior enlisted mother, the local military community has played a big part in bringing awareness to the disease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871645
    VIRIN: 230120-F-BN557-1003
    Filename: DOD_109425355
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aubrey O'Sullivan's battle with Reducing Body Myopathy, by A1C Madeline Baisey and A1C Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Disease
    Cure
    Scott
    Reducing Body Myopathy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT